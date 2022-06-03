PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.
PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.
Shares of GHY opened at $12.53 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.
About PGIM Global High Yield Fund (Get Rating)
PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PGIM Global High Yield Fund (GHY)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.