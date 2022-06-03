PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (GHY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 16.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GHY opened at $12.53 on Friday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $16.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.87.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 844,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75,371 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 665,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000.

About PGIM Global High Yield Fund

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

