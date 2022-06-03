Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $30.40 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. Phantasma has a market cap of $30.40 million and approximately $400,074.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000972 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Phantasma has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,710.25 or 1.00022872 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00015406 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000059 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 105,345,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.