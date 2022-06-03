Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PLAB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Photronics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $22.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.94. Photronics has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $204.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.37 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,264,443. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 11,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $189,895.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,668.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $253,896 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Photronics by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Photronics by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Photronics during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,050,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Photronics (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.