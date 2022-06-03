PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:PDI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,100. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

In other PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.34 per share, for a total transaction of $160,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 54,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,932.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $226,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

