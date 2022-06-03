PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NRGX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on July 1st

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,616. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $16.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 543,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 245,482 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,468,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 63,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $302,000.

Pimco Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek total return, with a secondary objective to seek to provide high current income.

The fund will invest, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in investments linked to the energy sector and in investments linked to the credit sectors.

Under normal circumstances, the fund will invest, directly or indirectly, at least 66% of its net assets in energy investments.

