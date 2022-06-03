PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NYSE:PMX traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.20. 1,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,545. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,598 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

