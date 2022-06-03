PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PNI)

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of PNI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,980. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $8.34 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $135,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

