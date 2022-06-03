Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $62.00 at Citigroup

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.82.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $52.67 on Tuesday. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $136.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.83.

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,101,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,696,633,000 after buying an additional 1,613,256 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,132,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,619,000 after buying an additional 828,378 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,124,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,528,000 after buying an additional 211,729 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,901,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,101,000 after buying an additional 3,353,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Pinduoduo by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 4,939,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,120,000 after buying an additional 2,277,541 shares during the period. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

