Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) vs. ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX) Critical Analysis

ITEX (OTCMKTS:ITEX – Get Rating) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ITEX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ITEX and Pinduoduo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITEX 0 0 0 0 N/A Pinduoduo 0 4 7 0 2.64

Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $68.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than ITEX.

Profitability

This table compares ITEX and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITEX N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo 13.91% 23.30% 9.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ITEX and Pinduoduo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ITEX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Pinduoduo $14.74 billion 4.43 $1.22 billion $1.47 35.83

Pinduoduo has higher revenue and earnings than ITEX.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.8% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.0% of ITEX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ITEX has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pinduoduo beats ITEX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ITEX (Get Rating)

ITEX Corporation operates a marketplace in which products and services are exchanged by marketplace members without exchanging cash in the United States. The company's marketplace provides a forum for members to purchase from and sell their products and services to other members using ITEX dollars instead of United States dollars. It also administers the marketplace, as well as provides record-keeping and payment transaction processing services. In addition, the company services its member businesses through its independent licensed brokers and franchise network. ITEX Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

About Pinduoduo (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ITEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.