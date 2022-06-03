Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Insider Sells C$49,000.00 in Stock

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) insider Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$49,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,867,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$38,940,594.

Robert Disbrow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pine Cliff Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Robert Disbrow sold 15,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.01, for a total transaction of C$30,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.91, for a total transaction of C$19,055.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Robert Disbrow bought 37,900 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$69,357.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Robert Disbrow sold 23,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$44,850.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.71, for a total transaction of C$17,072.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Robert Disbrow sold 25,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Robert Disbrow sold 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.74, for a total transaction of C$17,426.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Robert Disbrow bought 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$83,000.00.

On Thursday, May 5th, Robert Disbrow sold 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total transaction of C$91,500.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Robert Disbrow acquired 50,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$71,000.00.

PNE opened at C$1.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.23. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$669.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.25.

Pine Cliff Energy ( TSE:PNE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$54.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. will post -0.0400993 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.30 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

About Pine Cliff Energy (Get Rating)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pine Cliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pine Cliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.