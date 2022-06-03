Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $112.17.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $81.49 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $92.96.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 36.76%. The business had revenue of $342.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WMS Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

