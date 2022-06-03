Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PPSI. HC Wainwright began coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

PPSI opened at $4.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of -0.24. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $14.43.

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Power Solutions will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter worth about $43,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services electric power systems, distributed energy resources, used and new power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

