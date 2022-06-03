Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Insider Sells $139,341.12 in Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) insider Scott Theune sold 1,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $139,341.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $622,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PLXS stock opened at $84.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day moving average of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $100.08.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLXS. TheStreet cut shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.12.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Plexus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,953,000. 94.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

