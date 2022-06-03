Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 874,000 Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 874,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.60% of Stem at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Stem in the second quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 90.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,681 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 106.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 924.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 435,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 392,897 shares during the period. 50.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stem alerts:

Shares of STEM stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.25. Stem, Inc. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $37.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 5,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $38,049.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,210.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Saul R. Laureles sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $42,053.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,830.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,244,120. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Stem in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Stem in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Stem Profile (Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.