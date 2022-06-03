Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 152,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after purchasing an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after purchasing an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after purchasing an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $200.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.51.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.