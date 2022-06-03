Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,040 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $12,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after buying an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the third quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

NYSE:AN opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.32 and a 12-month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

