Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 427,800 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.44% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $14,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DYN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,255,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,303,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 338,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 160,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,282,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $4.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day moving average is $9.35. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.19. Equities research analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DYN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

