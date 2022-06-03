Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 58,141 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,141 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Surgery Partners worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,029,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,099.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 413,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,498,000 after acquiring an additional 378,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after acquiring an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

SGRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Surgery Partners from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $40.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.04, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $425,015.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Wayne S. Deveydt sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $53,236.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,749 shares of company stock worth $5,800,102 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Surgery Partners (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.