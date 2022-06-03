Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 713,400 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $17,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PD. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in PagerDuty by 318.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on PagerDuty to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

Shares of PD stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.81. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -21.60 and a beta of 1.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 38.39% and a negative net margin of 38.19%. The company had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $2,063,869.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $60,742.89. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 298,427 shares in the company, valued at $10,435,992.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,174 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,036 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

