Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 115,780 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $17,933,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $99.47 and a one year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.55 and a 200 day moving average of $137.87.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.