Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 3,699 Shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 328.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVCR. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 0.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NovoCure by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in NovoCure by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVCR. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

In related news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $167,188.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $53,205.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,654. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -151.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.93. NovoCure Limited has a 1-year low of $56.51 and a 1-year high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.29 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovoCure (Get Rating)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) devices for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.