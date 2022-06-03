Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires 6,890 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 128.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

QRTEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

QRTEA opened at $3.79 on Friday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

