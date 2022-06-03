Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,155,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,123,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,645,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,203,000 after acquiring an additional 687,370 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Hovde Group lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush lowered First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

FHN stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $19.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $24.24. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 459,925 shares in the company, valued at $10,582,874.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

