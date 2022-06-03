Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $335,000 Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after acquiring an additional 191,777 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 19.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 117.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $50.22 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.76 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.91.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

