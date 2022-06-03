Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $335,000 Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

TXG opened at $50.22 on Friday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.57 and a beta of 1.91.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 967 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $47,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,692.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,887 shares of company stock worth $238,290 in the last 90 days. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

10x Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.