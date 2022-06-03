Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 5,894 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 1,164.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,894 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,894,000 after acquiring an additional 161,385 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,522,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,244,000 after acquiring an additional 507,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 590,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Apartment Income REIT ( NYSE:AIRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.79). Apartment Income REIT had a net margin of 99.27% and a return on equity of 40.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, Director John D. Rayis bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Devin Ignatius Murphy bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.45 per share, with a total value of $104,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 4,091 shares of company stock valued at $201,656 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIRC. Mizuho cut their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $58.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

