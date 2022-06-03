Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases 6,890 Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,653,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Qurate Retail by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,012,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,298,000 after purchasing an additional 444,760 shares during the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Qurate Retail by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,759,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 80,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.50 to $6.30 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

QRTEA opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.97. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.83.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). Qurate Retail had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

