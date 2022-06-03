Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Holdings in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 402.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 43,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Westlake by 535.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Westlake by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total transaction of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 37,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $4,938,272.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,667,523.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 110,344 shares of company stock valued at $14,315,810. Company insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average of $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Westlake’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Westlake from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.54.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

