Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,376.9% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,352 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,271 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRIP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.34 and a 200-day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.36. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $44.29.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The travel company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

