Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 10,295 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AutoNation by 699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth $3,450,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock opened at $120.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $88.32 and a one year high of $133.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.24.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.71.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $14,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,264,112 shares in the company, valued at $945,414,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,743 shares of company stock worth $69,787,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.