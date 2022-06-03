Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 1,347 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Westlake were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,309,902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,530,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,291,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $117,701,000 after purchasing an additional 612,509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 308,896 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 766,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,427,000 after purchasing an additional 124,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Westlake by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 570,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after purchasing an additional 286,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $133.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $78.06 and a 1-year high of $141.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $1.13. Westlake had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 21.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on WLK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Westlake from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Westlake from $140.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Westlake from $135.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered Westlake from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Westlake from $128.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.54.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 14,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.47, for a total value of $1,867,863.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,156.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO L. Benjamin Ederington sold 12,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $1,757,271.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,410.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,344 shares of company stock worth $14,315,810. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

