Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Sells 3,708 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd reduced its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 11,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 110,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,958,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 81.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRPT opened at $72.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.28 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.29.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.15. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 46.56% and a negative return on equity of 52.06%. The firm had revenue of $210.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

