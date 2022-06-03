Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $127.35 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,474.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,989.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CINF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.75.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

