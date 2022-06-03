Polis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $13,689.00 (POLIS)

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 3rd. In the last seven days, Polis has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $942,805.52 and approximately $13,689.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0959 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004348 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.89 or 0.00401202 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004234 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00163854 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Polis

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Polis Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

