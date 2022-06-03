Polkadex Hits Market Capitalization of $13.54 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (PDEX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 3rd. Over the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkadex has a market cap of $13.54 million and $673,399.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $1.81 or 0.00006109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.90 or 0.01194916 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003365 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.55 or 0.00429455 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00031356 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

