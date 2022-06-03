Pop Culture Group (NASDAQ:CPOP) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Rating) were up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.29. Approximately 136,870 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 404,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55.

Get Pop Culture Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pop Culture Group during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pop Culture Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Pop Culture Group Co, Ltd hosts entertainment events to corporate clients in China. The company hosts concerts and hip-hop related events, including stage plays, dance competitions, cultural and musical festivals, and promotional parties, as well as creates hip-hop related online programs; and provides event planning and execution services comprising communication, planning, design, production, reception, execution, and analysis services to advertising and media service providers, and industry associations, as well as companies in a range of industries, such as consumer goods, real estate, tourism, entertainment, technology, e-commerce, education, and sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pop Culture Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pop Culture Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.