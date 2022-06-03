Portion (PRT) Market Cap Reaches $2.30 Million

Portion (PRT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Portion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Portion has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $256.00 worth of Portion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Portion has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Portion

PRT is a coin. Portion’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 466,858,362 coins. The Reddit community for Portion is https://reddit.com/r/PortionArt . Portion’s official Twitter account is @papushatech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Russia, Papusha is a green oil processing platform. It allows its users to invest in a green technology designed to convert oil refineries residues into liquid fuel. By binding the PRT token and the production resultant from the oil processing, Papusha expects to create a tokenized investment ecosystem for its technology application. The PRT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a token that represents an investment digital asset as it is linked directly to the capacity of processing the oil residues into liquid fuel from Papusha. “

Portion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Portion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Portion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Portion using one of the exchanges listed above.

