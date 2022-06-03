Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PINC. StockNews.com cut shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Get Premier alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,205,000 after acquiring an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,031,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,889,000 after buying an additional 192,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Premier by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,728,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,324,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Premier by 9.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,459,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,534,000 after buying an additional 206,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $93,408,000. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINC stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.11. 307,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.58.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.10 million. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. Premier’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About Premier (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.