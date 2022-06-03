Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.67. 22,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 50,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01.
Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)
Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.
