Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$11.27 and last traded at C$11.67. 22,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 50,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.91.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$242.50 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Profound Medical Company Profile (TSE:PRN)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

