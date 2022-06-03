ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.49

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.49 and last traded at $51.49, with a volume of 74282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.64.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 25,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 62.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

