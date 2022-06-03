ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Down 6.2%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) were down 6.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.63 and last traded at $32.73. Approximately 1,426,322 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 135,384,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TQQQ. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 251.6% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

