ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Shares Gap Up to $25.77

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.77, but opened at $26.32. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury shares last traded at $26.30, with a volume of 44,519 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.1% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,779,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 53,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 251,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,245,000 after buying an additional 86,883 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

