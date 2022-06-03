PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Trading Up 6%

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.86 and last traded at $28.80. Approximately 14,718 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 649,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. Barclays reduced their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.22.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $148.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 983.21% and a negative net margin of 91.68%. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $298,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew B. Klein sold 897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $38,140.44. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,101.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,992 shares of company stock valued at $478,677 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

