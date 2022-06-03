Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares Acquired by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,525,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after acquiring an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 41,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,650. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -84.05%.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares in the company, valued at $32,011,416.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,049 shares of company stock worth $2,078,536. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

