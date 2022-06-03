PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0241 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 3rd. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 24.1% against the dollar. One PUBLISH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PUBLISH has a market cap of $4.80 million and $2,282.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PUBLISH Profile

PUBLISH is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here . PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

