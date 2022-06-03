PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.25-9.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.38 billion.PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.00-$9.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PVH traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.95. 46,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,765. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $125.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. PVH had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PVH in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of PVH to a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.82.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PVH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of PVH by 67.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 48.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About PVH (Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

