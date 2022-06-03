Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Boosted by Oppenheimer

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Southwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Capital Southwest’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Capital Southwest to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Capital Southwest from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital Southwest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

CSWC opened at $22.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $553.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital Southwest has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $28.41.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 160.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Southwest by 17.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 149,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is presently 101.59%.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

