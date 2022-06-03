Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Increased by Analyst

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Airbnb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $233.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.28.

ABNB opened at $121.26 on Friday. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $103.74 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.55 and a 200-day moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a PE ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 6.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after buying an additional 2,627,359 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Airbnb by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Airbnb by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,655,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,026,000 after buying an additional 5,069,443 shares in the last quarter. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $174,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 3,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,551,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,934 shares of company stock valued at $117,205,850 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.