QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $194.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $194.77.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM traded down $4.98 on Friday, reaching $141.22. The stock had a trading volume of 7,201,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,206,536. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.13 and a 200-day moving average of $161.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $158.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

