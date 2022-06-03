Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Down to $17.58

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.58, but opened at $16.73. Quanterix shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTRX. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Quanterix from $60.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Quanterix from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.86.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.72.

Quanterix ( NASDAQ:QTRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 58.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix Co. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanterix news, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $25,857.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,423,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 3,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,168 shares of company stock worth $176,421 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Quanterix by 93.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanterix during the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

